HFF, Inc. (HF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.00.

HF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HFF from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HFF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of HFF from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st.

NYSE:HF traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.83. 5,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,654. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.24. HFF has a 1-year low of $32.99 and a 1-year high of $51.74.

HFF (NYSE:HF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $161.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.60 million. HFF had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 38.66%. Analysts anticipate that HFF will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Gibson sold 34,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total value of $1,534,091.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,624,095.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Joe Thornton, Jr. sold 12,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total transaction of $532,793.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 434,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,087,939.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,244 shares of company stock valued at $5,696,330. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HFF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,866,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,189,000 after purchasing an additional 425,524 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of HFF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,866,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,189,000 after purchasing an additional 425,524 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HFF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,560,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,217,000 after purchasing an additional 410,192 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of HFF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 739,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,407,000 after purchasing an additional 59,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of HFF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 493,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,969,000 after purchasing an additional 19,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

About HFF

HFF, Inc provides commercial real estate and capital market services to the users and providers of capital primarily in the United States commercial real estate industry. The company offers debt placement services, such as construction and construction/mini-permanent loans, adjustable and fixed rate mortgages, entity level debts, mezzanine debts, forward delivery loans, tax exempt financing, and sale/leaseback financing to the owners of various properties comprising office, retail, industrial, hotel, multi-housing, student housing, self-storage, senior living, independent living, assisted living, nursing homes, condominiums and condominium conversions, mixed-use properties, and land.

