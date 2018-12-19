Hi-Crush Partners (HCLP) Lowered to “Underweight” at Cantor Fitzgerald

Hi-Crush Partners (NYSE:HCLP) was downgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HCLP. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Hi-Crush Partners from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $10.00 price target on shares of Hi-Crush Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Johnson Rice cut shares of Hi-Crush Partners from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Hi-Crush Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a $13.00 price target on shares of Hi-Crush Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Hi-Crush Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.73.

Shares of NYSE HCLP opened at $3.91 on Wednesday. Hi-Crush Partners has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $16.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.62 million, a P/E ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Hi-Crush Partners (NYSE:HCLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. Hi-Crush Partners had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The business had revenue of $213.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hi-Crush Partners will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hi-Crush Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hi-Crush Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hi-Crush Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hi-Crush Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hi-Crush Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.35% of the company’s stock.

Hi-Crush Partners Company Profile

Hi-Crush Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, provides proppant and logistics solutions to the energy industry in North America. The company produces monocrystalline sand, a specialized mineral used as a proppant during the well completion process to facilitate the recovery of hydrocarbons from oil and natural gas wells.

