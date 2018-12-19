Home Capital Group (HCG) Shares Down 13.3%

Home Capital Group Inc (TSE:HCG)’s share price fell 13.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$13.81 and last traded at C$14.04. 425,388 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 274,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.19.

HCG has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities downgraded Home Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. CIBC raised their target price on Home Capital Group from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Home Capital Group from C$16.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$17.00 target price on shares of Home Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$16.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$18.43.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$105.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$99.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Home Capital Group Inc will post 2.08999977963992 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG)

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides deposit, mortgage lending, retail credit, and credit card issuing services in Canada. It offers various deposit products, such as savings accounts; and single-family residential and insured residential lending, as well as residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending services.

