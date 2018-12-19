Home Depot Inc (HD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $205.89.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Sunday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $227.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 14th.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 13,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.64, for a total transaction of $2,323,216.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,702,022.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett bought 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $169.62 per share, for a total transaction of $42,405.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 13,750 shares of company stock worth $2,401,470 and sold 137,987 shares worth $24,769,526. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Viridian Ria LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 12.1% during the second quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 11.6% in the second quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,545 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 1.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 19,839 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 6.5% in the second quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 11.2% in the second quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

HD stock traded up $2.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.70. 192,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,586,373. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $166.93 and a 1 year high of $215.43. The company has a market capitalization of $189.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.24. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 664.88%. The company had revenue of $26.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Home Depot will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 29th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 28th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.