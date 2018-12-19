Home Depot Inc (HD) Shares Bought by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 73.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,859 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,809 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 1.1% of Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,120,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 11.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,687,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,889,985,000 after purchasing an additional 991,466 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 29.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,857,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $591,853,000 after purchasing an additional 648,046 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 19,557.4% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 590,509 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 587,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,617,000. 69.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Manuel Kadre purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $177.48 per share, for a total transaction of $354,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,960. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 7,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.45, for a total value of $1,278,172.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,100,692.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 13,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,401,470 and have sold 137,987 shares valued at $24,769,526. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Sunday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Home Depot from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Home Depot from $227.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.00.

HD stock opened at $170.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68. The firm has a market cap of $194.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $166.93 and a 52-week high of $215.43.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $26.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.23 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 664.88% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 29th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 28th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

