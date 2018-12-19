Homology Medicines Inc (FIXX) Receives $27.63 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.63.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FIXX shares. B. Riley started coverage on Homology Medicines in a research report on Friday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Homology Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Homology Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th.

Homology Medicines stock opened at $23.45 on Friday. Homology Medicines has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $26.50.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.95 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Homology Medicines will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Iv L.P. 5Am sold 525,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $10,623,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kush Parmar sold 15,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $405,105.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 571,157 shares of company stock worth $11,623,113.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Homology Medicines by 12.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,359,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,192,000 after acquiring an additional 384,818 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Homology Medicines by 29.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,251,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,468,000 after acquiring an additional 516,156 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC increased its stake in Homology Medicines by 21.6% in the second quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,409,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,759,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Homology Medicines by 17.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 623,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,249,000 after acquiring an additional 92,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Homology Medicines by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 473,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,834,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. 53.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders.

