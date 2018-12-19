HondaisCoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $15.00 (HNDC)

HondaisCoin (CURRENCY:HNDC) traded 85.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. HondaisCoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $15.00 worth of HondaisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HondaisCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and Crex24. Over the last seven days, HondaisCoin has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00027294 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00001888 BTC.

CoinToGo (2GO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000363 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000169 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About HondaisCoin

HondaisCoin (CRYPTO:HNDC) is a coin. HondaisCoin’s total supply is 50,209,630,035 coins. HondaisCoin’s official website is hondaiscoin.com. HondaisCoin’s official Twitter account is @Hondaisc.

Buying and Selling HondaisCoin

HondaisCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HondaisCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HondaisCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HondaisCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

