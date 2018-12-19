Honey (HONEY) Trading 48.2% Lower This Week

Honey (CURRENCY:HONEY) traded down 39% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. During the last seven days, Honey has traded 48.2% lower against the dollar. Honey has a total market capitalization of $19,834.00 and approximately $29.00 worth of Honey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Honey coin can now be purchased for about $0.0435 or 0.00001148 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptohub and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.97 or 0.01980242 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00470950 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 36.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00033658 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00021364 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00010399 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000034 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00014959 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00008415 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Honey Profile

Honey (CRYPTO:HONEY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Blake2S hashing algorithm. It launched on March 11th, 2017. Honey’s total supply is 455,955 coins. Honey’s official website is honeycoin.info. Honey’s official Twitter account is @thehoneydev.

Honey Coin Trading

Honey can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Honey using one of the exchanges listed above.

