Hope Bancorp (HOPE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Hope Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding company which provides commercial banking services primarily to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals primarily in the United States. Its product and services consists of deposits, loans, equipment lease financing and postdated check discount as well as factoring. The company operates primarily in California, New York, New Jersey, Washington and Illinois. Hope Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as BBCN Bancorp, Inc., is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

HOPE has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Hope Bancorp to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Sandler O’Neill set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Hope Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Hope Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

Shares of Hope Bancorp stock opened at $12.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.30. Hope Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $19.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $136.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.01 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 9.81%. Hope Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO David P. Malone acquired 3,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.58 per share, with a total value of $50,301.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Hope Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $178,000. Gator Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hope Bancorp by 40.0% during the third quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hope Bancorp by 106.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 13,673 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hope Bancorp by 47.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hope Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $438,000. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

