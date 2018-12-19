Houlihan Lokey Inc (HLI) Position Boosted by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) by 79.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,557 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.06% of Houlihan Lokey worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HLI. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HLI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.63.

Shares of HLI opened at $36.68 on Wednesday. Houlihan Lokey Inc has a one year low of $36.60 and a one year high of $53.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $274.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.68 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey Inc will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 30th. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 45.19%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

