HPM Partners LLC Has $610,000 Stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (DLR)

HPM Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 679 shares during the quarter. HPM Partners LLC’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 105.5% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 378.1% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $45,804.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 400 shares in the company, valued at $45,804. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Christopher Sharp sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,271 shares of company stock worth $1,508,840 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on DLR. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets set a $120.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $124.00 to $136.00 in a report on Monday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.20.

Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock opened at $109.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a one year low of $96.56 and a one year high of $125.10.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $768.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.08 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 11.78%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is 65.80%.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

