HPM Partners LLC Has $890,000 Position in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (IR)

HPM Partners LLC increased its position in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 922 shares during the quarter. HPM Partners LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Ingersoll-Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.43.

IR opened at $94.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.28. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 52-week low of $79.63 and a 52-week high of $107.08.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll-Rand announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. Ingersoll-Rand’s payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

About Ingersoll-Rand

Ingersoll-Rand plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. It operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers building management, bus, rail, and multi-pipe HVAC, control, container and cryogenic, diesel-powered, ductless, geothermal, package heating and cooling, rail and self-powered truck refrigeration, temporary heating and cooling, trailer refrigeration, unitary, and vehicle-powered truck refrigeration systems.

