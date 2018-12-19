HRT Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 4,615 Global Payments Inc (GPN)

HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Global Payments by 274.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. sold 3,125 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.07, for a total value of $362,718.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,324 shares in the company, valued at $9,323,206.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total transaction of $306,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,641,195.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,825 shares of company stock valued at $745,541. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GPN. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Global Payments to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

NYSE GPN opened at $101.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Global Payments Inc has a 1-year low of $98.82 and a 1-year high of $129.25. The company has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.05. Global Payments had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $857.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 1.00%.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for credit cards, debit cards, electronic payments, and check-related services. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, online reporting, industry compliance, and payment card industry security services.

