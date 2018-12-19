HRT Financial LLC Invests $498,000 in ProShares Short Russell2000 (RWM) Stock

HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 13,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short Russell2000 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 58,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 4,286 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new position in ProShares Short Russell2000 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,008,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 902.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 98,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after buying an additional 88,817 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 131,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,960,000 after buying an additional 52,916 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWM opened at $45.98 on Wednesday. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a one year low of $36.82 and a one year high of $46.20.

About ProShares Short Russell2000

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

