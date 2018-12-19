HRT Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 5,587 Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (TCBI)

HRT Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,587 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the second quarter worth $119,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the third quarter worth $129,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 196.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the third quarter worth $172,000. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the third quarter worth $215,000.

In related news, insider Vince A. Ackerson acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.00 per share, with a total value of $134,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,908,495. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Keith Cargill purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.59 per share, for a total transaction of $202,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,142,579.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $93.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.24.

Shares of TCBI opened at $50.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.83. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc has a 12 month low of $50.69 and a 12 month high of $103.05.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $257.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.14 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares Inc will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

