Hsbc Holdings PLC Decreases Stake in American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 204,358 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMH. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,283,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,270,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 286,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,988,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,303,000 after purchasing an additional 107,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter valued at $435,000. 88.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson bought 379,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.78 per share, with a total value of $7,504,532.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,920,478 shares in the company, valued at $354,467,054.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.73 per share, for a total transaction of $47,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,840. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,381,479 shares of company stock worth $47,852,315. Company insiders own 26.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Mizuho downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. BTIG Research set a $25.00 price target on American Homes 4 Rent and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

AMH stock opened at $20.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $18.39 and a 1 year high of $23.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $280.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.24 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 10.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.61%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

