Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 418 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (ROLL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 280.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the third quarter worth $120,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 164.0% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the third quarter worth $213,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the third quarter worth $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ROLL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. BidaskClub upgraded RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Bank of America cut RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. RBC Bearings currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.00.

NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $134.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a twelve month low of $111.61 and a twelve month high of $169.84.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $172.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.30 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 15.54%. RBC Bearings’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael J. Hartnett sold 18,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.97, for a total value of $2,757,896.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan B. Levine sold 1,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $162,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,542 shares of company stock worth $4,672,676 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

