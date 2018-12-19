Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc (HCFT) Director James Christopher Hunt Purchases 15,000 Shares

Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:HCFT) Director James Christopher Hunt acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

James Christopher Hunt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 12th, James Christopher Hunt acquired 15,000 shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.34 per share, for a total transaction of $50,100.00.

Shares of HCFT stock opened at $3.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 20.81 and a current ratio of 20.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.97. Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $4.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. Hunt Companies Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $596,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 196,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 94,113 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 213,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 46,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $986,000. Institutional investors own 36.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Hunt Companies Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust Company Profile

Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate specialty finance company, focuses on investing in portfolio mortgage-backed securities (MBS), mortgages, and other real estate related assets. It invests in agency and non-agency residential MBS, multi-family MBS, mortgage-servicing rights, and other mortgage-related investments.

