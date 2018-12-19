Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut Huntington Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Wedbush cut Huntington Bancshares from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.92.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $11.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. Huntington Bancshares has a 1 year low of $11.69 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.26.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

In related news, Director Kathleen H. Ransier sold 4,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $70,034.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 113,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,235.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 42,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total value of $624,633.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 503,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,432,000 after purchasing an additional 73,711 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,328,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,134,000 after purchasing an additional 50,318 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 117,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 41,946 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,293,000. Finally, FSI Group LLC increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. FSI Group LLC now owns 597,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,922,000 after purchasing an additional 27,835 shares in the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Read More: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.