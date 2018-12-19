Hydrogenics (HYGS) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Hydrogenics (NASDAQ:HYGS) (TSE:HYG) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hydrogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. HC Wainwright set a $8.00 target price on shares of Hydrogenics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hydrogenics in a report on Wednesday, October 31st.

HYGS traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.14. 25,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,465. Hydrogenics has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $11.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.06 million, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 0.36.

Hydrogenics (NASDAQ:HYGS) (TSE:HYG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.15). Hydrogenics had a negative return on equity of 58.33% and a negative net margin of 26.37%. The business had revenue of $7.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hydrogenics will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hydrogenics by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,018,042 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,381,000 after purchasing an additional 73,042 shares in the last quarter. Emancipation Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hydrogenics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hydrogenics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 16.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hydrogenics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures hydrogen generation products based on water electrolysis technology; and fuel cell products based on proton exchange membrane technology. It operates in two segments, OnSite Generation and Power Systems. The OnSite Generation segment develops products for industrial gas, hydrogen fueling, and renewable energy storage markets.

