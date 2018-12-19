HyreCar (HYRE) Trading Up 20.9%

HyreCar Inc (NASDAQ:HYRE)’s share price was up 20.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.03 and last traded at $2.83. Approximately 526,198 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 121% from the average daily volume of 238,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.34.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HYRE shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of HyreCar in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Taglich Brothers started coverage on shares of HyreCar in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HyreCar Inc will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in HyreCar stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HyreCar Inc (NASDAQ:HYRE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 26,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of HyreCar as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE)

HyreCar Inc operates a Web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. The company has a strategic partnership with DriveItAway and the PassTime to deliver dealer-focused vehicle tracking and inventory management solution.

