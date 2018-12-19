Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (HY) Chairman Alfred M. Et Al Rankin Buys 533 Shares

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (NYSE:HY) Chairman Alfred M. Et Al Rankin acquired 533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.44 per share, with a total value of $33,280.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:HY traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,737. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $91.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $782.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.20 million. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 9.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 837,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,522,000 after buying an additional 73,639 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 30.0% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 83,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after buying an additional 19,372 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 837,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,522,000 after purchasing an additional 73,639 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 48,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HY. TheStreet raised shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company operates through five segments: the Americas, EMEA, JAPIC, Bolzoni, and Nuvera. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks.

