I0Coin (I0C) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $0.00

I0Coin (CURRENCY:I0C) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. During the last seven days, I0Coin has traded 32.2% higher against the US dollar. I0Coin has a market cap of $559,529.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of I0Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One I0Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0267 or 0.00000700 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000139 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000108 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded up 44% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00001680 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000040 BTC.

I0Coin (CRYPTO:I0C) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2011. I0Coin’s total supply is 20,995,238 coins. The Reddit community for I0Coin is /r/I0coin_i_zero_coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for I0Coin is izerocoin.org.

I0Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I0Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I0Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase I0Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

