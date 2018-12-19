iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share on Monday, December 24th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 18th.

iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.16. 155,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,996. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $24.07 and a 12 month high of $25.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (IBDN) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/19/ibonds-dec-2022-term-corporate-etf-ibdn-to-issue-0-05-monthly-dividend.html.

Read More: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.