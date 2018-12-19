Ichor (ICHR) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ICHR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ichor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Ichor from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $41.00 target price on Ichor and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Cowen decreased their target price on Ichor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ichor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Get Ichor alerts:

Shares of ICHR opened at $17.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Ichor has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $34.78. The company has a market capitalization of $379.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 3.79.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Ichor had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $175.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Ichor’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ichor will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jeff Andreson acquired 6,500 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.90 per share, for a total transaction of $103,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marc Haugen acquired 5,975 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.68 per share, for a total transaction of $99,663.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICHR. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ichor during the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Ichor during the third quarter worth approximately $159,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Ichor during the third quarter worth approximately $163,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Ichor by 1,941.7% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 3,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Ichor during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Malaysia, and South Korea. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

See Also: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.