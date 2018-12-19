IDEX (IEX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a $145.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.01% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “In third-quarter 2018, IDEX's earnings and sales surpassed the respective estimates by 7.6% and 1.2%. Segmental businesses flourished on solid orders while margin expanded on higher sales and productivity actions. For 2018, IDEX has raised its earnings per share guidance from $5.27-$5.35 to $5.35-$5.37 range. The company is currently striving to expand its businesses by focusing on organic growth. Organic sales are projected to grow 8% versus 5-6% predicted earlier and 6% growth registered in 2017. Robust organic growth prospects and synergistic gains from acquired assets will be advantageous for the company in the quarters ahead. In the past 60 days, earnings estimates on the stock improved for 2018 and 2019. However, the company's shares have underperformed the industry in the past six months.”

Get IDEX alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IEX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on IDEX from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on IDEX in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on IDEX from $145.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $142.00 target price on IDEX and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.82.

Shares of NYSE IEX traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,304. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.33. IDEX has a fifty-two week low of $123.47 and a fifty-two week high of $157.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.21.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $623.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.94 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 16.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that IDEX will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IEX. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 83.0% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the second quarter worth $118,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the third quarter worth $120,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the third quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the third quarter worth $151,000. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IDEX (IEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.