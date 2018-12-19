iEthereum 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1,229.00 (IETH)

iEthereum (CURRENCY:IETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. One iEthereum token can currently be purchased for $0.0285 or 0.00000732 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Mercatox. In the last week, iEthereum has traded up 33.2% against the dollar. iEthereum has a market capitalization of $513,075.00 and approximately $1,229.00 worth of iEthereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get iEthereum alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009814 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025984 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.92 or 0.02459274 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00148585 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00185686 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000114 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025856 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025900 BTC.

About iEthereum

iEthereum’s launch date was October 14th, 2017. iEthereum’s total supply is 18,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,982,000 tokens. iEthereum’s official Twitter account is @iethereum. iEthereum’s official website is iethereum.trade.

iEthereum Token Trading

iEthereum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iEthereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iEthereum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iEthereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for iEthereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iEthereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.