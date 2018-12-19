Illinois Tool Works (ITW) Cut to “Sell” at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Sunday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $125.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $133.00.

ITW has been the topic of several other research reports. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated a hold rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $145.00 price objective on Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $146.13.

NYSE ITW opened at $127.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28. Illinois Tool Works has a 1 year low of $119.38 and a 1 year high of $179.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 63.11% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.70%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 108,885 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total transaction of $14,502,393.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,948,798.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 58,736 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $7,806,601.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,437,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 45,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 2,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 16,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

