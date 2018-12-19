Imaflex (IFX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.70

Imaflex Inc. (CVE:IFX)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.70, with a volume of 7500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.61, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

About Imaflex (CVE:IFX)

Imaflex Inc, together with its subsidiary, develops, manufactures, and sells flexible packaging materials for consumer, industrial, and agriculture markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers agricultural films, including mulch and barrier, compostable, UV-reflective, and intelligent active ingredient films; converter films; industrial products, such as garbage, compostable, and Gaylord bags, as well as bags on roll products; and metalized pest repellency films.

