Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 762 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 776% compared to the typical daily volume of 87 call options.

Several research firms have weighed in on IMMR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immersion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 8th. ValuEngine lowered Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. BidaskClub lowered Immersion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Immersion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.06.

Get Immersion alerts:

Immersion stock opened at $8.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.92 million, a PE ratio of 5.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.93. Immersion has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $17.70.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 million. Immersion had a return on equity of 62.41% and a net margin of 42.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Immersion will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Lacey bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at $351,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Sugishita sold 50,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total value of $482,118.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,136 shares in the company, valued at $787,684.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Premia Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Immersion during the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Immersion during the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Immersion during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Immersion during the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Immersion during the second quarter valued at about $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright law. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/19/immersion-target-of-unusually-high-options-trading-immr.html.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. The company offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium toolkits that enable original equipment manufacturers and their suppliers to add customized haptic technologies to their own branded devices and other products.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.