Immunomedics, Inc. (IMMU) Shares Bought by B. Riley Financial Inc.

B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its stake in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc.’s holdings in Immunomedics were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Immunomedics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new position in Immunomedics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Immunomedics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Immunomedics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Immunomedics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $298,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IMMU opened at $18.02 on Wednesday. Immunomedics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.79 and a 12 month high of $27.33. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 13.45, a quick ratio of 13.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). Immunomedics had a negative return on equity of 85.57% and a negative net margin of 12,701.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.97) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Immunomedics, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

IMMU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Immunomedics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Immunomedics in a report on Thursday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Immunomedics in a report on Thursday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Immunomedics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.38.

About Immunomedics

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

