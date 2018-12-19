Impala Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH)

Impala Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,353 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.7% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 364,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,943,000 after acquiring an additional 32,316 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 39.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 436,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,076,000 after acquiring an additional 123,790 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter valued at about $600,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 85.2% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 4,912 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Macquarie raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $68.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.90.

Shares of NASDAQ NCLH opened at $46.77 on Wednesday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $41.61 and a 12 month high of $61.18.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 15,728,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $794,303,491.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Stuart sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $313,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,066,697.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,741,436 shares of company stock valued at $794,928,498 in the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

