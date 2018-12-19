Impala Asset Management LLC Has $15.22 Million Position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF)

Impala Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 482.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 720,410 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 596,749 shares during the quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $15,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,234,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter valued at approximately $395,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,388,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter valued at approximately $704,000.

Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $18.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.52. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $29.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $861.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.34 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 1.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 6th. Abercrombie & Fitch’s payout ratio is 123.08%.

In other news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.72 per share, with a total value of $39,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,847.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Friday, November 30th. Nomura set a $17.00 price target on Abercrombie & Fitch and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Abercrombie & Fitch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.94.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, intimates, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brand names.

