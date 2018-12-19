Incent (INCNT) 1-Day Volume Hits $950.00

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded down 31.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Incent has a total market cap of $1.98 million and approximately $950.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Incent token can now be bought for $0.0430 or 0.00001116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, Tidex, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Livecoin. During the last week, Incent has traded down 6.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009713 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026377 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.27 or 0.02446291 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00147330 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00185195 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000113 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026252 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026275 BTC.

Incent’s total supply is 46,016,624 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,016,599 tokens. Incent’s official website is www.incentloyalty.com. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Incent can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex, Bittrex, Liqui and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

