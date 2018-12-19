Independent Bank Group (IBTX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $47.30

Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $47.30 and last traded at $47.63, with a volume of 6195 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.00.

IBTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Stephens set a $82.00 target price on shares of Independent Bank Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $64.00 target price on shares of Independent Bank Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.80.

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.21.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.20. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 26.53% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $99.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group Inc will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Brian E. Hobart purchased 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.19 per share, with a total value of $200,503.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 120,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,536,614.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Brian E. Hobart purchased 2,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.43 per share, for a total transaction of $99,848.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 126,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,247,704.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 14,471 shares of company stock worth $767,858. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $313,000. 61.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement accounts.

