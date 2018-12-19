IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys 6,707 Shares of Renewable Energy Group Inc (REGI)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,707 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $5,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 64.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,251,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,749,000 after buying an additional 2,049,773 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the third quarter worth approximately $23,563,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the third quarter worth approximately $17,568,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 2,298.4% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 611,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,606,000 after buying an additional 585,821 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 385.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 653,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,810,000 after buying an additional 518,465 shares during the period.

REGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity set a $31.00 price objective on Renewable Energy Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Roth Capital set a $35.00 price objective on Renewable Energy Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Renewable Energy Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Shares of NASDAQ REGI opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $902.26 million, a PE ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 1.18. Renewable Energy Group Inc has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $32.52.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $597.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.60 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 10.21%. On average, analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group Inc will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, VP Eric Bowen sold 9,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $255,352.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter John Martin Harding bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.94 per share, with a total value of $119,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,406,592.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces and sells biofuels and renewable chemicals in North America. The company operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, Renewable Chemicals, and Corporate and Other segments. It acquires feedstock; and manages construction and operates biomass-based diesel production facilities.

