IndexIQ Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Allstate Corp (ALL)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 22,560 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $4,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the third quarter worth $110,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the third quarter worth $128,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 1,316.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the third quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 150.0% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jesse E. Merten sold 696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total value of $64,115.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,636.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Allstate from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $100.00 price objective on Allstate and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 price objective on Allstate and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Allstate from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.82.

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $81.51 on Wednesday. Allstate Corp has a 52 week low of $78.86 and a 52 week high of $105.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.28). Allstate had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Allstate Corp will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.42%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in property and casualty insurance, and life insurance businesses in the United States and Canada. The company's Allstate Protection segment sells private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance policies; other personal lines products, including renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance policies; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

