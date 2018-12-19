INDINODE Trading 20.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (XIND)

INDINODE (CURRENCY:XIND) traded up 20.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 19th. One INDINODE coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, INDINODE has traded down 20.9% against the dollar. INDINODE has a total market capitalization of $16,550.00 and $45.00 worth of INDINODE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get INDINODE alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009386 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00027190 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $86.88 or 0.02314610 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00146628 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00178727 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000112 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00027103 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00027105 BTC.

INDINODE Coin Profile

INDINODE’s total supply is 476,830,906 coins and its circulating supply is 375,259,465 coins. INDINODE’s official Twitter account is @indinode. INDINODE’s official website is indinode.me.

Buying and Selling INDINODE

INDINODE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INDINODE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade INDINODE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy INDINODE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for INDINODE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INDINODE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.