Infosys (INFY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infosys (NYSE:INFY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Infosys is suffering from an unfavorable political climate in the United States and increasing anti-outsourcing sentiment in certain countries. Further, the company’s focus on local hiring is an overhang on financials. Notably, higher subcontractor costs and the company’s compensation revision, with a higher variable pay and incentives, is an overhang on margins. However, the company is benefiting from growth in digital services and large deal wins. The company's focus on Agile Digital and AI-driven Core services is a tailwind. The company is witnessing growth across geographies and business segments. Its shares have outperformed the industry year to date.”

INFY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Infosys from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Infosys from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Infosys from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Infosys from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Infosys in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.63.

INFY stock opened at $9.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.42. Infosys has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $10.65.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Infosys had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Infosys will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Infosys by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in Infosys by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Infosys in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in Infosys by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 10,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Infosys in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. 18.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

