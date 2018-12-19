ING Groep NV Has $91.10 Million Stake in Boeing Co (BA)

ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,945 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for approximately 1.6% of ING Groep NV’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Boeing were worth $91,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 3.4% in the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 4,341 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,349 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,182,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 9.5% in the second quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank Trust increased its position in shares of Boeing by 24.3% in the third quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 768 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 10.2% in the third quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $407.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Boeing to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $445.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $455.00 to $456.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $360.00 price target (up from $350.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $410.21.

In other news, SVP Diana L. Sands sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.07, for a total transaction of $1,750,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jenette E. Ramos sold 1,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.52, for a total value of $602,732.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA opened at $328.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $179.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.30. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $293.01 and a fifty-two week high of $394.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The aircraft producer reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $25.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.84 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 4,176.41% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Boeing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is 56.81%.

Boeing announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aircraft producer to reacquire up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

