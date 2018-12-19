Ingenia Communities Group (INA) Insider Sells A$61,353.73 in Stock

Ingenia Communities Group (ASX:INA) insider Simon Owen sold 20,011 shares of Ingenia Communities Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$3.07 ($2.17), for a total transaction of A$61,353.73 ($43,513.28).
Simon Owen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 15th, Simon Owen 13,272 shares of Ingenia Communities Group stock.
Shares of INA opened at A$2.97 ($2.11) on Wednesday. Ingenia Communities Group has a fifty-two week low of A$2.49 ($1.77) and a fifty-two week high of A$2.90 ($2.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.73, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.55.
About Ingenia Communities Group
Ingenia Communities (Ingenia) is a leading Australian property group that owns, operates and develops a growing portfolio of lifestyle communities across key urban and coastal markets. We are committed to creating communities where our residents and visitors can truly belong. Ingenia is an S&P/ASX 300 entity with a market capitalisation of over $500 million and listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the stock market trading code INA'.
