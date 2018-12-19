Ingenia Communities Group (INA) Insider Sells A$61,353.73 in Stock

Ingenia Communities Group (ASX:INA) insider Simon Owen sold 20,011 shares of Ingenia Communities Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$3.07 ($2.17), for a total transaction of A$61,353.73 ($43,513.28).

Simon Owen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ingenia Communities Group alerts:

On Thursday, November 15th, Simon Owen 13,272 shares of Ingenia Communities Group stock.

Shares of INA opened at A$2.97 ($2.11) on Wednesday. Ingenia Communities Group has a fifty-two week low of A$2.49 ($1.77) and a fifty-two week high of A$2.90 ($2.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.73, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.55.

WARNING: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/19/ingenia-communities-group-ina-insider-sells-a61353-73-in-stock.html.

About Ingenia Communities Group

Ingenia Communities (Ingenia) is a leading Australian property group that owns, operates and develops a growing portfolio of lifestyle communities across key urban and coastal markets. We are committed to creating communities where our residents and visitors can truly belong. Ingenia is an S&P/ASX 300 entity with a market capitalisation of over $500 million and listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the stock market trading code INA'.

Recommended Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Ingenia Communities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingenia Communities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.