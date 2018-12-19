Ingersoll-Rand PLC (IR) Stake Increased by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 784 shares during the quarter. Ingersoll-Rand accounts for 1.0% of Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $4,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll-Rand alerts:

Shares of IR stock traded up $1.15 on Wednesday, hitting $95.73. The stock had a trading volume of 39,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,037. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.28. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 1 year low of $79.63 and a 1 year high of $107.08.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Ingersoll-Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

Ingersoll-Rand announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

IR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ingersoll-Rand from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.43.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Ingersoll-Rand PLC (IR) Stake Increased by Avitas Wealth Management LLC” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/19/ingersoll-rand-plc-ir-stake-increased-by-avitas-wealth-management-llc.html.

Ingersoll-Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. It operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers building management, bus, rail, and multi-pipe HVAC, control, container and cryogenic, diesel-powered, ductless, geothermal, package heating and cooling, rail and self-powered truck refrigeration, temporary heating and cooling, trailer refrigeration, unitary, and vehicle-powered truck refrigeration systems.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll-Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll-Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.