Innogy (IGY) Given a €36.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on Innogy (ETR:IGY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on IGY. Royal Bank of Canada set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on shares of Innogy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on shares of Innogy and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €38.40 ($44.65) target price on shares of Innogy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on shares of Innogy and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Innogy in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €36.13 ($42.02).

Shares of IGY opened at €40.33 ($46.90) on Tuesday. Innogy has a one year low of €29.11 ($33.85) and a one year high of €42.68 ($49.63).

Innogy Company Profile

innogy SE operates as an energy company in Europe. It operates through three divisions: Renewables, Grid & Infrastructure, and Retail. The Renewables division engages in the generation of electricity through onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydroelectric power generation activities primarily in Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, the Netherlands, Poland, and Italy.

