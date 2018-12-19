Insider Buying: Dialight Plc (DIA) Insider Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Dialight Plc (LON:DIA) insider Martin L. Rapp acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 303 ($3.96) per share, with a total value of £15,150 ($19,796.16).

Shares of LON DIA opened at GBX 318 ($4.16) on Wednesday. Dialight Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 500 ($6.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,099 ($14.36).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DIA shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.49) price objective (down previously from GBX 530 ($6.93)) on shares of Dialight in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dialight in a report on Friday, September 28th.

Dialight Company Profile

Dialight plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, manufactures, and supplies LED lighting solutions for use in hazardous and industrial applications in North America, the United Kingdom and rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Lighting; and Signals and Components.

