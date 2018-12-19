Insider Buying: LCI Industries (LCII) Director Purchases 15,000 Shares of Stock

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Director James Gero bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.24 per share, with a total value of $948,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 278,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,610,632.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:LCII traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,980. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $60.41 and a fifty-two week high of $132.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 3.05.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.05). LCI Industries had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $604.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 26th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 23rd. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 41.67%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 4.1% in the second quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 123,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,814 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in LCI Industries in the third quarter valued at about $4,358,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 4.2% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 282,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,505,000 after acquiring an additional 11,299 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LCI Industries in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 81.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 5,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LCII shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on LCI Industries from $111.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Sidoti lowered their target price on LCI Industries from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LCI Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.40.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, along with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

