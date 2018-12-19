Insider Buying: Marchex, Inc. (MCHX) Major Shareholder Buys 39,200 Shares of Stock

Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 39,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $113,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 6th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 350,000 shares of Marchex stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,039,500.00.

On Wednesday, October 17th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 44,831 shares of Marchex stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $114,319.05.

On Wednesday, October 10th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 33,000 shares of Marchex stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $85,800.00.

On Thursday, October 4th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 2,500 shares of Marchex stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $6,675.00.

On Monday, October 8th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 8,900 shares of Marchex stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.66 per share, for a total transaction of $23,674.00.

On Monday, October 1st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 243,600 shares of Marchex stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $669,900.00.

On Thursday, September 27th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 31,447 shares of Marchex stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.72 per share, for a total transaction of $85,535.84.

MCHX opened at $2.77 on Wednesday. Marchex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.47 and a 12-month high of $3.67. The stock has a market cap of $121.33 million, a P/E ratio of -19.79 and a beta of 0.99.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Marchex had a negative return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $20.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.71 million. Analysts forecast that Marchex, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Marchex by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,791,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after purchasing an additional 53,400 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Marchex by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,769,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 131,797 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Marchex by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,517,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 381,194 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Marchex by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 794,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 27,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC raised its position in Marchex by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 260,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 34,013 shares in the last quarter. 49.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc is a call analytics company, which engages in connecting online behavior to real-world and offline actions. The company offers driving phone calls and local leads platform through the Call-Driven segment. Its products include call, search, and display and video analytics.

