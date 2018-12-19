Insider Buying: Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (MNR) Insider Purchases 11,958 Shares of Stock

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) insider Umh Properties, Inc. purchased 11,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.72 per share, with a total value of $164,063.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NYSE MNR opened at $13.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.46 and a 52-week high of $18.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.63.
Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a net margin of 34.09% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $36.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.18 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 14th. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.16%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 6.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,230,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,529,000 after buying an additional 415,601 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 7.4% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 400,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,617,000 after buying an additional 27,598 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the third quarter worth $17,471,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 25.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 923,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,265,000 after buying an additional 188,451 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 26.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 45,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 9,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.31% of the company’s stock.
MNR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood set a $19.00 price target on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.
About Monmouth R.E. Inv.
Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 112 properties containing a total of approximately 21.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.
Featured Story: Rule of 72
Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth R.E. Inv. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth R.E. Inv. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.