Insider Buying: Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (MNR) Insider Purchases 11,958 Shares of Stock

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) insider Umh Properties, Inc. purchased 11,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.72 per share, with a total value of $164,063.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE MNR opened at $13.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.46 and a 52-week high of $18.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.63.

Get Monmouth R.E. Inv. alerts:

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a net margin of 34.09% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $36.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.18 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 14th. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.16%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 6.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,230,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,529,000 after buying an additional 415,601 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 7.4% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 400,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,617,000 after buying an additional 27,598 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the third quarter worth $17,471,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 25.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 923,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,265,000 after buying an additional 188,451 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 26.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 45,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 9,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.31% of the company’s stock.

MNR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood set a $19.00 price target on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Insider Buying: Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (MNR) Insider Purchases 11,958 Shares of Stock” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/19/insider-buying-monmouth-r-e-inv-corp-mnr-insider-purchases-11958-shares-of-stock.html.

About Monmouth R.E. Inv.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 112 properties containing a total of approximately 21.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

Featured Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth R.E. Inv. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth R.E. Inv. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.