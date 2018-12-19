Insider Selling: Okta Inc (OKTA) Director Sells 17,500 Shares of Stock

Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) Director Michael R. Kourey sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $1,089,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,253.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of OKTA stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.67. 2,895,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,077,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of -45.74 and a beta of 0.99. Okta Inc has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $75.49.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $105.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.81 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 48.01% and a negative net margin of 33.02%. As a group, analysts forecast that Okta Inc will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OKTA shares. BidaskClub upgraded Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Okta to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Okta from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Okta from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Okta from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the second quarter worth $139,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Okta in the third quarter valued at about $147,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Okta in the second quarter valued at about $174,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Okta by 75.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Okta in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for Web and mobile applications, and data of organization; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; and Mobility Management, which simplifies and automates mobile device administration and provisioning across phones, tablets, and laptops.

