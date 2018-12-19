Insider Selling: Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) SVP Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total transaction of $794,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,073 shares in the company, valued at $888,841.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jonathan Faddis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

On Monday, December 10th, Jonathan Faddis sold 1,156 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total transaction of $101,970.76.

NYSE VEEV opened at $87.85 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $52.17 and a 52-week high of $109.05. The company has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.65.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 23.61%. The business had revenue of $224.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VEEV shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $113.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. 76.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Insider Selling: Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) SVP Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/19/insider-selling-veeva-systems-inc-veev-svp-sells-9000-shares-of-stock.html.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Story: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.