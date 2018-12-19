Insmed Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (INSM)

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 1,150 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,433% compared to the typical volume of 75 call options.

A number of analysts recently commented on INSM shares. ValuEngine cut Insmed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. BidaskClub cut Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $25.00 price objective on Insmed and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Insmed from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Insmed from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.57.

NASDAQ:INSM opened at $13.68 on Wednesday. Insmed has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 10.06 and a quick ratio of 10.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.73.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.08). Equities research analysts predict that Insmed will post -4.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Melvin Md Sharoky acquired 8,795 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.59 per share, for a total transaction of $137,114.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 231,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,613,668.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger Adsett acquired 3,000 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.97 per share, with a total value of $47,910.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,946.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 54,785 shares of company stock valued at $871,726 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Insmed during the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Insmed during the third quarter valued at about $155,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Insmed during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Insmed during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Insmed during the third quarter valued at about $452,000.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is amikacin liposome inhalation suspension, which is in late-state development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by mycobacterium avium complex.

